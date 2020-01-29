Palaniswami inaugurates radiation oncology units

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the Radiation Oncology Block and Linear Accelerator service in Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated the CT simulator.
Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated through video conference the radiation oncology block and new equipment for cancer treatment in Government Royapettah Hospital, installed at a cost of ₹22.21 crore, an official release stated. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and other senior officials were present.
