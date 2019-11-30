Palaniswami inaugurates Chengalpattu district

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated Chengalpattu as the 37th district of the State. The new district has been carved out of Kancheepuram district.

With an area of over 2,950 sq. km and a population of 25.56 lakh, the new district will have Chengalpattu as its headquarters.

It will have three revenue divisions of Chengalpattu, Madurantakam and Tambaram and eight taluks of Thirukkazhikundram, Chengalpattu, Madurantakam, Cheyyur, Tiruporur, Tambaram, Pallavaram, and Vandalur; 40 firkas, 636 revenue villages; eight municipalities, eight panchayat unions, 12 town panchayats, and 359 panchayats.

The Chief Minister announced that a “Medipark” will be set up to manufacture medical equipment in the district.

“The project will be unveiled in the next six months and will provide jobs to a number of persons,” he said. Mr. Palaniswami announced that a check dam will be constructed across the Palar at Irumbulicheri at a cost of ₹40 crore, benefiting 1,430 hectares of agriculture land in the region; check dams at Panjanthiruthi village, Pandithamedu village at a cost of ₹5 crore each, and Semboondi village across the Kiliyaru at a cost of ₹4.5 crore.

A/C bus service

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation will soon operate air-conditioned buses at Mamallapuram to travel between the various monuments.

The hop-on and hop-off tour would cost ₹50 a person and benefit tourists visiting Mamallapuram, he said.

The government would implement the ‘housing for all’ scheme at Murugamangalam village at a cost of ₹151 crore and build 1,260 multi-storeyed houses.

Another project under the Prime Minister’s housing scheme would be implemented building 1,760 multi-storeyed houses at a cost of ₹157 crore, he said.