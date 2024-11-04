ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami holds State government responsible for murder and assault of AIADMK cadre

Updated - November 04, 2024 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

He condemns the Police Department for remaining “a passive spectator”

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday held the State government responsible for the murder of his party functionary in Sivaganga district and an attack on another colleague in Tiruvarur.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami, who also referred to an attack on a youngster in Chennai last week, said it was condemnable that the Police Department, which directly came under the jurisdiction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had remained “a passive spectator.” He said his party colleagues in the two districts had not been alerted by the police, who also had not arrested anyone as a preventive measure. The Chief Minister should at least hereafter ensure that such attacks did not occur.

Meanwhile, in a post on his social media handle, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran criticised the School Education Department for being lax with regard to the lives of schoolchildren. He criticised the department for permitting the reopening of a school in Chennai’s Tiruvottiyur, where a gas leak had led to the hospitalisation of over 40 students recently, without putting in place any safety measures. He referred to reports stating that another gas leak had happened at the school.

On the alleged irregularities in the execution of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Virudhunagar district, Mr. Dhinakaran called for severe action against the officials concerned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US