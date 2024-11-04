Palaniswami holds State government responsible for murder and assault of AIADMK cadre

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday held the State government responsible for the murder of his party functionary in Sivaganga district and an attack on another colleague in Tiruvarur.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami, who also referred to an attack on a youngster in Chennai last week, said it was condemnable that the Police Department, which directly came under the jurisdiction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had remained “a passive spectator.” He said his party colleagues in the two districts had not been alerted by the police, who also had not arrested anyone as a preventive measure. The Chief Minister should at least hereafter ensure that such attacks did not occur.

Meanwhile, in a post on his social media handle, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran criticised the School Education Department for being lax with regard to the lives of schoolchildren. He criticised the department for permitting the reopening of a school in Chennai’s Tiruvottiyur, where a gas leak had led to the hospitalisation of over 40 students recently, without putting in place any safety measures. He referred to reports stating that another gas leak had happened at the school.

On the alleged irregularities in the execution of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Virudhunagar district, Mr. Dhinakaran called for severe action against the officials concerned.

