GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palaniswami holds State government responsible for murder and assault of AIADMK cadre

He condemns the Police Department for remaining “a passive spectator”

Updated - November 04, 2024 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday held the State government responsible for the murder of his party functionary in Sivaganga district and an attack on another colleague in Tiruvarur.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami, who also referred to an attack on a youngster in Chennai last week, said it was condemnable that the Police Department, which directly came under the jurisdiction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had remained “a passive spectator.” He said his party colleagues in the two districts had not been alerted by the police, who also had not arrested anyone as a preventive measure. The Chief Minister should at least hereafter ensure that such attacks did not occur.

Meanwhile, in a post on his social media handle, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran criticised the School Education Department for being lax with regard to the lives of schoolchildren. He criticised the department for permitting the reopening of a school in Chennai’s Tiruvottiyur, where a gas leak had led to the hospitalisation of over 40 students recently, without putting in place any safety measures. He referred to reports stating that another gas leak had happened at the school.

On the alleged irregularities in the execution of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Virudhunagar district, Mr. Dhinakaran called for severe action against the officials concerned.

Published - November 04, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam / state politics / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.