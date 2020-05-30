Palaniswami hints at extension of lockdown beyond May 31

CHENNAI

30 May 2020 00:07 IST

COVID-19 spread under control in all districts, except Chennai, says CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday indicated that the COVID-19 lockdown might be extended beyond May 31.

Wrapping up a two-hour interaction with District Collectors at the Secretariat through videoconferencing, he called upon them to follow fully the conditions of the lockdown and said that no relaxation could be given to any district. “If you want to have any relaxation, please get in touch with Chief Secretary [K. Shanmugam] and get his consent before making any announcement,” he observed.

According to Mr. Palaniswami, the spread of the COVID-19 infection was under control in all districts, except Chennai.

If migrant workers or others come from other States, they should be subjected to tests and conditions should be created for treatment of the infected. He cautioned officials about the likelihood of spread of the virus only through those coming from other States.

Appeal to officials

“Barring Chennai, we have been able to keep the situation under control in other districts. I appeal to you all to follow the guidelines of the government, so that the situation remains under control,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

A participant at the interaction said that it could be gauged from the deliberations that the Chennai situation was holding back the government from announcing any major relaxation.

The day’s discussion mainly centred on the status of the northern districts and select southern districts, including Madurai and Tirunelveli.

Pointing out that several industrial units had resumed functioning, the Chief Minister advised the officials to permit willing inter-State migrant workers to work again even if they had made online registration for return to their home States. Their earlier request could be ignored.

In the case of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 100% of the enrolled beneficiaries could be allowed to work.

Earlier, while inaugurating the interaction, Mr. Palaniswami said that about 2.47 lakh inter-State migrant workers had been sent back through 170 train services. As many as 2,218 Tamils, living abroad, returned home by air or sea.

Giving an exhaustive account of welfare measures undertaken by the government, he said 89% of 35.65 lakh workers, attached to unorganised workers’ welfare boards, received ₹ 1,000 each as first instalment and 88% the second.