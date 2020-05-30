Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami hints at extension of lockdown beyond May 31

COVID-19 spread under control in all districts, except Chennai, says CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday indicated that the COVID-19 lockdown might be extended beyond May 31.

Wrapping up a two-hour interaction with District Collectors at the Secretariat through videoconferencing, he called upon them to follow fully the conditions of the lockdown and said that no relaxation could be given to any district. “If you want to have any relaxation, please get in touch with Chief Secretary [K. Shanmugam] and get his consent before making any announcement,” he observed.

According to Mr. Palaniswami, the spread of the COVID-19 infection was under control in all districts, except Chennai.

If migrant workers or others come from other States, they should be subjected to tests and conditions should be created for treatment of the infected. He cautioned officials about the likelihood of spread of the virus only through those coming from other States.

Appeal to officials

“Barring Chennai, we have been able to keep the situation under control in other districts. I appeal to you all to follow the guidelines of the government, so that the situation remains under control,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

A participant at the interaction said that it could be gauged from the deliberations that the Chennai situation was holding back the government from announcing any major relaxation.

The day’s discussion mainly centred on the status of the northern districts and select southern districts, including Madurai and Tirunelveli.

Pointing out that several industrial units had resumed functioning, the Chief Minister advised the officials to permit willing inter-State migrant workers to work again even if they had made online registration for return to their home States. Their earlier request could be ignored.

In the case of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 100% of the enrolled beneficiaries could be allowed to work.

Earlier, while inaugurating the interaction, Mr. Palaniswami said that about 2.47 lakh inter-State migrant workers had been sent back through 170 train services. As many as 2,218 Tamils, living abroad, returned home by air or sea.

Giving an exhaustive account of welfare measures undertaken by the government, he said 89% of 35.65 lakh workers, attached to unorganised workers’ welfare boards, received ₹ 1,000 each as first instalment and 88% the second.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 12:10:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/palaniswami-hints-at-extension-of-lockdown-beyond-may-31/article31705737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY