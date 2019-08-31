Palaniswami highlights steps taken to ensure public health

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday, during his speech in England, highlighted various efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government in ensuring public health in the State.

In his speech at a gathering, that included Members of Parliament of the United Kingdom, Mr. Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu remained a front runner among Indian States in various health indicators.

Improved outcomes

“Our policy interventions, introduction of several novel schemes and increased funding played an important role in the State’s improved health outcomes,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has already achieved the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) set by the United Nation and it was poised to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the health sector ahead of 2030, he said. “We have learnt the expertise available in the U.K. and will be upgrading our healthcare delivery systems to better standards,” Mr. Palaniswami said, and further added that the Global Investors’ Meet, 2019, attracted investors from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, France, USA, Germany and Finland, in which 304 MoUs were signed.

To take the State to the next level, the State government had taken several steps, he said. This included a State-supported Alternative Investment Fund that would facilitate investment by global investors in the area of economic infrastructure, a Social Impact Fund to fund affordable housing for lower income groups and vulnerable sections of the society, and a Bio-technology Fund to help promote the sunrise industry in India, he said.

“These funds are managed by an independent fund manager, where the State has a minority equity holding, to ensure its independence and professionalism. We look forward to working with you to create a new paradigm for funding green energy, water, urban infrastructure and affordable housing,” Mr. Palaniswami added.