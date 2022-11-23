Palaniswami has no right to question State govt. on lack of medicines: Congress floor leader Selvaperunthagai

November 23, 2022 11:36 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Chennai

Congress legislative party leader and Sriperumbudur MLA K. Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday said Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami should ask himself if he had any right to question the current DMK government, which “considers education and public health as its two eyes”. In a statement, he responded to Mr. Palaniswami’s allegation that there was a shortage of medicines at government hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

“He is trying to hide his mistakes by blaming others. I have full faith that the people of Tamil Nadu will recognise the double-speak of Mr. Palaniswami,” he said.

“When an inspection was carried out at two government hospitals in Thanjavur in November last year, it was found that ₹26 lakh-worth medicines that had expired were used in 2013-14. During a similar inspection at Madurai government hospital on March 30 this year, it was found that medicines worth ₹16 crore were purchased in 2018-19, in excess of what was needed, and hence, they expired. Similarly, when an inspection was carried out at Tirunelveli government hospital, it was found that equipment worth ₹4.29 crore, purchased from Norway in 2017-18 to detect malaria and dengue, had not been used at all,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.

He added that the Public Accounts Committee had found during inspections in Thanjavur, Papanasam and Kanniyakumari that medicines worth ₹700 crore, without an expiry date, were being stored.

