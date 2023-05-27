Palaniswami greets Prime Minister for the new Parliament building inauguration

May 27, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

In his letter to Mr. Modi, he said the new Parliament building, the “Icon of Democracy”, is inaugurated to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

“I express my gratitude on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu for installing the historic golden ‘Sengol’ (sceptre) near the Speaker’s seat elucidating the Tamil pride, legacy & cultural heritage,” he said, and added: “I wish to convey my appreciation for constructing the Parliament in a record time and for installing the sceptre, during your tenure as Prime Minister of India.”

