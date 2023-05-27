HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palaniswami greets Prime Minister for the new Parliament building inauguration

May 27, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

In his letter to Mr. Modi, he said the new Parliament building, the “Icon of Democracy”, is inaugurated to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

“I express my gratitude on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu for installing the historic golden ‘Sengol’ (sceptre) near the Speaker’s seat elucidating the Tamil pride, legacy & cultural heritage,” he said, and added: “I wish to convey my appreciation for constructing the Parliament in a record time and for installing the sceptre, during your tenure as Prime Minister of India.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.