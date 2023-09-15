Palaniswami gives an account of DMK’s unfulfilled poll promises

September 15, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Chennai

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday gave an account of the unfulfilled electoral promises of the ruling DMK.

Addressing a public meeting in Tambaram to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, the AIADMK leader pointed out that the number of working days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme had not been increased from 100 to 150. Employees of the State Transport Corporations had not been brought under the old pension scheme. Domestic consumers of electricity were yet to be brought under a monthly billing cycle. The quantity of sugar being provided through the public distribution system had not been increased to 2 kg a month. Also, the amount under the old age pension scheme had not been hiked to ₹1,500, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK could never be crushed.