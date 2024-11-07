ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami forms 10-member committee to do field study

Published - November 07, 2024 06:25 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-member committee of senior functionaries of the AIADMK will go around the State to ascertain the status of distribution of party membership cards.

This was announced by the party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday in a release. The committee included K.P. Munusamy, Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, Natham R. Viswanathan, P. Thangamani, S.P. Velumani, D. Jayakumar, C.Ve. Shanmugam, B. Valarmathi, S. Semmalai and Varagur A. Arunachalam. The general secretary asked the panel to submit a report by December 7, after visiting all the districts.

Meanwhile, the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) expressed concerns over the reported shortage of doctors in government hospitals and asked the government to take steps for filling vacancies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US