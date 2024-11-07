 />
Palaniswami forms 10-member committee to do field study

Published - November 07, 2024 06:25 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-member committee of senior functionaries of the AIADMK will go around the State to ascertain the status of distribution of party membership cards.

This was announced by the party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday in a release. The committee included K.P. Munusamy, Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, Natham R. Viswanathan, P. Thangamani, S.P. Velumani, D. Jayakumar, C.Ve. Shanmugam, B. Valarmathi, S. Semmalai and Varagur A. Arunachalam. The general secretary asked the panel to submit a report by December 7, after visiting all the districts.

Meanwhile, the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) expressed concerns over the reported shortage of doctors in government hospitals and asked the government to take steps for filling vacancies.

