May 31, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the DMK government to grant relief for farmers in Madurai district, whose paddy crop was affected by the summer rains.

In a statement, he referred to the recent rains received in Madurai district and said paddy crop cultivated on over 500 acres in Sellampatti village panchayat near Usilampatti was affected.

