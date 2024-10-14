GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palaniswami flays functioning of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department 

Published - October 14, 2024 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday criticised the functioning of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department under the DMK government.

According to news reports, under the ‘Tholkudi’ scheme (aimed at upgrading amenities in tribal habitations), funds have been misused, he said in a statement.

He further said that in the 41 months of the DMK rule under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, welfare schemes were not reaching the beneficiaries.

He urged the DMK government to immediately implement the schemes, under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.

