Palaniswami flags off torch relay for AIADMK’s Madurai meet

August 14, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday flagged off from Chennai a torch relay being organised in connection with the party’s conference in Madurai on August 20. Fifty-one persons took part in the relay and would be led by former MLA of Velachery M.K. Ashok. The launch was attended by C. Ponnaiyan and D. Jayakumar, according to a release.

Referring to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reportedly describing the alleged attack on former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa as a “drama”, AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam said this incident was the reason that people dealt with the DMK stringently during the 1991 Assembly elections.

