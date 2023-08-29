Palaniswami flags issue of thousands of applications, seeking planning permission in Nagercoil, pending

August 29, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Approximately 3,000 applications are lying with the local planning authorities of Nagercoil for months together, seeking permission for the demolition of old buildings and construction of new buildings, according to the AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami referred to the plight of applicants in the local body and the question raised by his colleague and former Minister, N. Thalaivai Sundaram, in the Assembly in April this year. He also recalled the assurance of Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy, citing the prevalence of ‘continuous building areas’ as a major factor in Nagercoil.

Mr. Palaniswami called upon the State government to have the issue resolved, and facilitate the early provision of permission for the construction of buildings and electricity connections.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.