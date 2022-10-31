Palaniswami faults computation of crop insurance claims, alleges officials did not visit fields to assess crop losses

The AIADMK leader said officials did not meet with farmers to gauge the damage caused on fields after last year’s heavy rains; he claimed that under his government, farmers were given a far higher amount on insurance claims

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 31, 2022 16:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday alleged that a low crop insurance claim of ₹250 an acre has been granted to many farmers, while many have not received even this paltry sum during 2021-22.

In a statement, the former Chief Minister recalled having alleged that officials did not visit the fields to meet the farmers for ascertaining the losses suffered but were sending prospective figures from their offices. Even though he had urged the State government to depute Ministers and officials to ascertain the losses suffered by visiting the fields, they had not done so, he charged.

“Now, farmers are on the streets. Moreover, it pains to see that this government has not even helped farmers to get at least the premium they had paid for the crop insurance,” Mr. Palaniswami charged and went on to claim that under his government, farmers had received a minimum of ₹7,000 an acre as insurance claims.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Palaniswami further urged the State government to clear the irregularities in ascertaining the losses suffered by farmers and to provide appropriate relief to every farmer, whose crop was affected by the rains. Cauvery delta districts such as Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur were affected during the heavy rains last year, as several acre of crops cultivated by farmers were damaged, his statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
farms

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app