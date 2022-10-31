Palaniswami faults computation of crop insurance claims, alleges officials did not visit fields to assess crop losses

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday alleged that a low crop insurance claim of ₹250 an acre has been granted to many farmers, while many have not received even this paltry sum during 2021-22.

In a statement, the former Chief Minister recalled having alleged that officials did not visit the fields to meet the farmers for ascertaining the losses suffered but were sending prospective figures from their offices. Even though he had urged the State government to depute Ministers and officials to ascertain the losses suffered by visiting the fields, they had not done so, he charged.

“Now, farmers are on the streets. Moreover, it pains to see that this government has not even helped farmers to get at least the premium they had paid for the crop insurance,” Mr. Palaniswami charged and went on to claim that under his government, farmers had received a minimum of ₹7,000 an acre as insurance claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Palaniswami further urged the State government to clear the irregularities in ascertaining the losses suffered by farmers and to provide appropriate relief to every farmer, whose crop was affected by the rains. Cauvery delta districts such as Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur were affected during the heavy rains last year, as several acre of crops cultivated by farmers were damaged, his statement said.