Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami expresses concern over missing fishermen

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 02, 2022 21:19 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:19 IST

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of two fishermen of Thoothukudi district having gone missing.

In a statement, he faulted the State government for not having alerted the fishing community in advance, and not having taken steps to rescue two of the four fishermen who went fishing recently. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the party’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, referred to reports of Aavin milk sachets weighing less than the quantity mentioned on the sachets, and said the response the management of Aavin had to the row was an example of the organisation’s “incompetence”. He appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to pay special attention to this matter and see to it that the goods and services tax (GST) was not levied on Aavin’s products.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also urged his “party” workers to heed the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hoist or display the national flag in their houses during August 13-15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
Read more...