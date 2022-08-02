Palaniswami expresses concern over missing fishermen

August 02, 2022 21:19 IST

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of two fishermen of Thoothukudi district having gone missing.

In a statement, he faulted the State government for not having alerted the fishing community in advance, and not having taken steps to rescue two of the four fishermen who went fishing recently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the party’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, referred to reports of Aavin milk sachets weighing less than the quantity mentioned on the sachets, and said the response the management of Aavin had to the row was an example of the organisation’s “incompetence”. He appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to pay special attention to this matter and see to it that the goods and services tax (GST) was not levied on Aavin’s products.

He also urged his “party” workers to heed the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hoist or display the national flag in their houses during August 13-15.