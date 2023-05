May 18, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday, gave away financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to 310 economically-weaker members of the party, especially those belonging to the labour wing, at a function in Chennai.

Apart from different districts of the State, beneficiaries hailed also from neighbouring states of Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh besides the Union Territory of Puducherry.

