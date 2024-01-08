GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palaniswami, Dhinakaran urge State government to take steps to end the strike of transport corporation employees

January 08, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday urged the DMK government to resolve issues concerning workers of transport corporations and ensure that the strike was called off.

Mr. Palaniswami found fault with the government for not agreeing to even one demand of the workers’ representatives, which include payment of arrears in dearness allowance be paid to retired employees. The DMK regime did not implement its electoral promise of implementing the old pension scheme for employees and did not consider the plight of people who would have planned to go home during Pongal using government buses. Mr. Dhinakaran wanted the government to accept legitimate demands of the workers.

In another statement, Mr. Palaniswami referred to the reported damage to crops on account of the latest round of heavy rainfall in many districts, including the Cauvery delta. He demanded the payment of ₹25,000 per acre in the event of crop loss and called for baling out of floodwater in Vaitheeswaran Koil, Sirkazhi, and Tiruvarur.

