Palaniswami, Dhinakaran criticise DMK regime for harassment of woman police constable

January 02, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

T. Ramakrishnan

Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday criticised the DMK regime for not taking action against those who reportedly indulged in harassment of a woman police constable at a public meeting organised by the ruling party in Chennai recently.

Mr. Palaniswami, in a couple of tweets, stated that such a “recurring  event” raised questions about the safety of women and wanted the government to bring the guilty to book.

Mr. Dhinakaran, who expressed shock over the report that the ruling party’s functionaries themselves had prevented the police from arresting the wrongdoers, asked what would be the replies of DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and youth wing leader and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to the incident.

