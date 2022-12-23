ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami, Dhinakaran criticise DMK govt. for not providing sugarcane to ration card-holders for Pongal

December 23, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

There are reports that farmers have started agitating in some places, says Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday criticised the DMK government for its decision not to provide sugarcane to ration card-holders as part of the gift for the Pongal festival.

In a statement, he said the move had “shocked” sugarcane farmers, and there were reports that farmers had started agitating in some places. Pointing out that the DMK, while in the Opposition, had demanded the payment of ₹5,000 in cash to card-holders, Mr. Palaniswami said the party should now fulfil the demand and provide a sugarcane to each of the card-holders.

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, in a series of tweets, condemned the State government for “letting down” the sugarcane farmers, who had raised the crop in anticipation of procurement by the authorities for the festival.

In another set of tweets, he referred to the reported relaxation by the government for allowing quarries within 500 metres of an archaeological monument, and said this had been done in a matter of the government permitting quarries within the limits of reserved forests. He sought an explanation from the Chief Minister.

