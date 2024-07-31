ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami deplores the move to increase building plan permit charges in T.N.

Updated - July 31, 2024 03:12 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 03:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 deplored the Tamil Nadu government for the move to increase the building plan permit charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said for building a house of 1,000 sq. ft in Chennai, the charges of ₹46,000 had been hiked to ₹1 lakh, in Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruppur from ₹42,000 to ₹88,000, and in Tiruchi, Salem and Tambaram from ₹30,000 to ₹84,000. Similarly, in other urban local bodies and village panchayats, the charges were revised upwards. 

The AIADMK leader demanded restoration of the old charges all over the State. 

The AMMK leader, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, in a post on his social media handle, wondered the purpose of holding the round of the Indian Racing Festival Chennai during August 30-September 1. He asked why Sports and Youth Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was very keen on having the event and what benefit the racing festival would yield to the public.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, reinforced the need for eliminating the menace of narcotics and maintaining law and order. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US