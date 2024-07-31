GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palaniswami deplores the move to increase building plan permit charges in T.N.

Published - July 31, 2024 03:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 deplored the Tamil Nadu government for the move to increase the building plan permit charges.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said for building a house of 1,000 sq. ft in Chennai, the charges of ₹46,000 had been hiked to ₹1 lakh, in Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruppur from ₹42,000 to ₹88,000, and in Tiruchi, Salem and Tambaram from ₹30,000 to ₹84,000. Similarly, in other urban local bodies and village panchayats, the charges were revised upwards. 

The AIADMK leader demanded restoration of the old charges all over the State. 

The AMMK leader, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, in a post on his social media handle, wondered the purpose of holding the round of the Indian Racing Festival Chennai during August 30-September 1. He asked why Sports and Youth Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was very keen on having the event and what benefit the racing festival would yield to the public.  

The ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, reinforced the need for eliminating the menace of narcotics and maintaining law and order. 

