Palaniswami deplores Tasmac decision to introduce automatic liquor dispensing machines

April 29, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has condemned the decision of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) to introduce automatic liquor dispensers at malls.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said the decision, which would “ruin” the youth, had shocked the people of Tamil Nadu.

“Is the government aware of the impact of the decision on thousands of people, especially the youth,” Mr. Palaniswami asked.

The AIADMK leader accused the DMK government of tempting the youth to use liquor liberally when the WHO had been campaigning against the consumption of soft drinks.

Deploring the Tasmac’s decision, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps for weaning the youth off addiction.

