Palaniswami deplores reported move on Kallar Reclamation Schools

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday deplored the DMK government’s reported decision to merge Kallar Reclamation Schools with those controlled by the School Education Department.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami recalled that when an attempt was made in 2022 to bring hostels of students of the Kallar community under the School Education Department, there was strong resistance from the community, forcing the government to drop the idea. Now, it appeared that the government had started work on merging the Kallar Reclamation Schools with those of the School Education Department, he said. He demanded that the government withdraw the plan.

Meanwhile, in another statement, the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, urged the government to frame a scheme of regularisation for unauthorised layouts and plots in plain areas, as done in respect of hilly places.

