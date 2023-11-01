Palaniswami deplores attack on government officials at Perambalur Collector’s office

November 01, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday deplored the attack on officials of the State government at the office of Perambalur Collector during the submission of bids regarding stone quarries.

In a statement, he blamed members of the DMK for the attack. Neither the Collector nor senior police officials had rushed to the spot of the attack. This had shown that the officials in question had been restrained by the top brass of the government, he added.

Mr. Palaniswami wanted to know whether Chief Minister M.K. Stalin or Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal would release CCTV footage of the attack, as in the case of Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack.

Meanwhile, in a statement, AIADMK’s expelled coordinator O. Panneerselvam referred to the proposed recruitment test to be conducted in January for teachers and said this had “shocked” those who cleared Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) as they were waiting to be recruited.

He accused the government of contradiction and said what it executed was against what it had promised people earlier.

The AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, also urged the government to drop the plan of holding the recruitment test and rope in those who had cleared the TET.