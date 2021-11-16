Palaniswami denies irregularities

SALEM

‘Stalin’s remarks are meant to intimidate the Opposition’

AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Monday that no irregularities had occurred when his party was in power.

“No irregularities had occurred. When we complained about the Government’s handling of the floods, the Chief Minister, who could not counter the criticism, is speaking in a tone meant to intimidate the Opposition,” he said in response to a question from journalists on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement that a commission would be constituted to probe “irregularities” under the AIADMK’s rule.

He said the Opposition would continue to play a constructive role and it was the AIADMK government that had implemented more projects. He did not know of any project introduced by the DMK in the six months of its rule and said the Chief Minister was opening or laying the foundation for the projects announced by the AIADMK Government.

As for the Mettur surplus scheme, he said 60% of the work was completed when he was in power and the rest was delayed in the past six months. Farmers would be happy if the Government completed the project and pumped the surplus water into 100 lakes in the region during this monsoon itself.

Mr. Palaniswami, who visited the rain-affected places in his Edappadi constituency, said people living in low-level areas were severely affected. He accused the Government of lacking in proper planning and demanded that it take precautionary measures in future.

The former Chief Minister said he and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam would visit the Cauvery delta districts to assess the damage. Once the State Government requested the Union Government for funds to take relief measures, the Opposition would press the Centre to release the sum.