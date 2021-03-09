Palaniswami denies differences with OPS

Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday denied the report that there were differences between him and Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator O. Panneerselvam over the finalisation of his party’s candidates.
To a question on the issue, he answered that “the media are carrying reports to create some excitement. There is no substance in them.”
The talk of differences cropped up in the morning, as the Chief Minister did not take part in the party’s celebration of Women’s Day at the headquarters.
A release issued by the party said that as part of the celebration, Mr. Panneerselvam cut the cake in the presence of deputy coordinators K.P. Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam. At the same time, the Chief Minister was closeted with two of his Cabinet colleagues S.P. Velumani and P. Thangamani.
A couple of senior functionaries said the differences had cropped up over nomination for the Assembly election. While Mr. Panneerselvam was for dividing the total number of the AIADMK seats equally between two camps, Mr. Palaniswami wanted the lion’s share for his group because of its strength.
One of the Ministers from northern districts said it was “natural” that such differences would arise. Through “a free exchange of views,” the party would “resolve all such issues,” he said.
