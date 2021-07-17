Palaniswami demands White Paper on COVID-19 vaccination

CHENNAI

17 July 2021 16:54 IST

The Leader of Opposition said there were reports that the Union government had given 30 lakh doses to TN, but there was no information on proper administration of the doses to the people

AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Saturday demanded a White Paper on the status of vaccination of people for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he asked the State government to spell out how many doses were supplied by the Centre in the last two months; how many were inoculated; how many persons were in need of the second dose of vaccine; how the vaccines, supplied by the Central government, were distributed to districts and who was given preference at vaccination camps.

Calling upon the government to take steps to protect the people instead of blaming others unnecessarily, Mr. Palaniswami said there were reports that the Union government had given 30 lakh doses to the State but there was no information on proper administration of the doses to the people.

In another statement, the party coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, referred to an agitation by farmers of Krishnagiri district over the reported revival by GAIL India of laying a natural gas pipeline along Hosur-Uthanapalli and the farmers’ representation to the District Collector in this regard. He wanted the Chief Minister to see to it that the pipelines were laid along highways and not through farmlands.