March 10, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has taken exception to reports of suspension of a teacher, Uma Maheshwari, who had expressed views on social media regarding vacancies in the post of government schoolteachers. He demanded that she be re-instated to service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT