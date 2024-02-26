ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami demands probe into alleged links between DMK’s former functionary and drug cartel

February 26, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday called for a thorough probe by the State police individually or collectively with the Narcotics Control Bureau into the alleged link between the ruling party’s former functionary, Jaffer Sadiq, (since expelled from DMK) and an international drug cartel.

In a statement, he emphasised that the police should not, “hereafter  function under any political influence” but operate independently to ascertain all the details and take steps for stringent punishment to the guilty. 

The reports of the accused person having moved closely with the family of the DMK’s leadership and showing himself as an influential person among senior police officers “shocked” people of the State, Mr. Palaniswami observed.

