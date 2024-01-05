Palaniswami demands Pongal payment of ₹1,000 to all

January 05, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday criticised the DMK government for not providing cash support to people as part of the Pongal gift hamper.

Demanding the payment of ₹1,000 each to all ration cardholders, Mr Palaniswami said those ration cardholders, hit by Cyclone Michaung and living in Chennai and neighbouring districts, should be given ₹5,000 each as part of the hamper, as well as those in the flood-hit districts of Tiruneveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari. Similarly, those affected by the oil spill in the Manali-Ennore region should get ₹5,000 each. Sugarcane should be procured directly from farmers, as was done during the previous AIADMK regime.

Separately, the party’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, said the absence of cash support component in the gift hamper had disappointed the people. She wanted the government to buy full-length canes directly from farmers at the rate of ₹ 40 per piece, and not ₹ 33 per piece that included the cost of transportation and cutting.

The AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, citing the recent floods in the four southern districts, called for the postponement of a written test to be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission onr Saturday and Sunday for combined engineering services.

