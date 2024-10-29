Palaniswami demands payment of special incentive to sugarcane farmers

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday (October 28, 2024) demanded that a special incentive of ₹215 per tonne be paid to those sugarcane-raising farmers who had supplied their produce to mills during 2023-24.

In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Palaniswami stated the payment of the special incentive was announced by Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister [M.R.K. Panneerselvam] in the Assembly. A government release had also stated that the payment would be made before Deepavali.

So far, the DMK government had not taken any step towards this, even though there were only a few more days left for the festival, he said.

The AIADMK leader also recalled that the ruling DMK, at the time of the 2021 Assembly poll, had assured people that ₹4,000 per tonne would be paid as support price to the farmers.