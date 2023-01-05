ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami demands full payment of ₹33 per cane to T.N. sugarcane farmers

January 05, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK leader said, as per reports, some officials were paying farmers ₹15-18 when the price fixed for procurement was ₹33 for the Pongal gift hamper

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K. Palaniswami called upon the government to ensure the procurement price was paid in full to farmers. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday demanded that sugarcane farmers be paid ₹33 per cane, the price fixed for procurement under the Pongal festival gift hamper scheme. 

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami referred to reports that intermediaries and sections of officials were paying the farmers in the range of ₹15 to ₹18 per cane and there were irregularities in the procurement. He called upon the government to discipline its officials and ensure that the price was paid in full to the farmers. Otherwise, his party would hold an agitation, he said. 

Party functionaries meet agitating nurses

A party release said that a delegation of the party’s functionaries, who included former Minister C. Vijaya Baskar and former Member of Parliament, N. Balaganga, met agitating nurses near the Valluvar Kottam in Chennai and expressed their support for the demand of the nurses for reinstatement. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US