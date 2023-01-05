Palaniswami demands full payment of ₹33 per cane to T.N. sugarcane farmers

January 05, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday demanded that sugarcane farmers be paid ₹33 per cane, the price fixed for procurement under the Pongal festival gift hamper scheme.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami referred to reports that intermediaries and sections of officials were paying the farmers in the range of ₹15 to ₹18 per cane and there were irregularities in the procurement. He called upon the government to discipline its officials and ensure that the price was paid in full to the farmers. Otherwise, his party would hold an agitation, he said.

Party functionaries meet agitating nurses

A party release said that a delegation of the party’s functionaries, who included former Minister C. Vijaya Baskar and former Member of Parliament, N. Balaganga, met agitating nurses near the Valluvar Kottam in Chennai and expressed their support for the demand of the nurses for reinstatement.