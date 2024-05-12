Palaniswami demands DMK government to revoke hike in stamp duty

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday, May 12, 2023 demanded the DMK government to revoke the recent multi-fold increase in the stamp duty that has been brought into effect for several transactions.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami also urged the DMK government to resume the old guideline value in line with the order of the Madras High Court. Through a notification dated May 5, the stamp duty for 26 services to register various types of property transactions was increased between “10 to 33 times”, he said.

The DMK government had not implemented the order of the Madras High Court which nullified a decision to revise the guideline value, Mr. Palaniswami underlined. He further pointed out that there has been no interim stay on the order of the Madras High Court in this regard.

An efficient government would manage its funds appropriately and would avail loans for its capital expenditure and to implement people welfare programmes, the former Chief Minister said. He further recalled that the erstwhile AIADMK regime did not add to the burden of the people.

Mr. Palaniswami accused the DMK government of ruining the departments with irregularities and further charged that the financial burden caused by the government mistake was being added to the burden of the people in terms of tax and charges.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam too criticised the DMK government on various fronts and further charged that the past three years have witnessed “inaction” on the part of the State government.

In a statement, he listed out 28 fronts in which he charged that the DMK government failed. Recalling assurances from the DMK electoral manifesto, Mr. Panneerselvam said three years of the DMK government coming to power, those assurances have not been fulfilled.

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran too urged the DMK government to revoke its decision revising the stamp duty, contending that the measure was anti-people and that the DMK government failed to undertake steps to augment its finances during the past three years.

