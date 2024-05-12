GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Palaniswami demands DMK government to revoke hike in stamp duty

Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran criticise DMK govt.

Published - May 12, 2024 04:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday, May 12, 2023 demanded the DMK government to revoke the recent multi-fold increase in the stamp duty that has been brought into effect for several transactions.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami also urged the DMK government to resume the old guideline value in line with the order of the Madras High Court. Through a notification dated May 5, the stamp duty for 26 services to register various types of property transactions was increased between “10 to 33 times”, he said.

The DMK government had not implemented the order of the Madras High Court which nullified a decision to revise the guideline value, Mr. Palaniswami underlined. He further pointed out that there has been no interim stay on the order of the Madras High Court in this regard.

An efficient government would manage its funds appropriately and would avail loans for its capital expenditure and to implement people welfare programmes, the former Chief Minister said. He further recalled that the erstwhile AIADMK regime did not add to the burden of the people.

Mr. Palaniswami accused the DMK government of ruining the departments with irregularities and further charged that the financial burden caused by the government mistake was being added to the burden of the people in terms of tax and charges.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam too criticised the DMK government on various fronts and further charged that the past three years have witnessed “inaction” on the part of the State government.

In a statement, he listed out 28 fronts in which he charged that the DMK government failed. Recalling assurances from the DMK electoral manifesto, Mr. Panneerselvam said three years of the DMK government coming to power, those assurances have not been fulfilled.

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran too urged the DMK government to revoke its decision revising the stamp duty, contending that the measure was anti-people and that the DMK government failed to undertake steps to augment its finances during the past three years.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.