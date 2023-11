November 03, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday demanded ₹20,000 per acre in compensation to maize-growers in Cuddalore district. In a statement, he said the growers had lost the crop planted on about 60,000 acres in the district. Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam did not even visit them; neither did officials of the Agriculture Department take steps for providing relief to them, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.