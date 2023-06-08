ADVERTISEMENT

Compensate farmers for damage to crops due to gusty winds: Palaniswami

June 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday urged the DMK government to depute officials to ascertain the extent of crop damage due to gusty and seasonal winds in various parts of the State, and grant compensation to the affected farmers.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami referred to media reports about gusty winds having affected various crops on 1,000 acres of land each in the Kurinjipadi and Vriddhachalam Assembly constituencies in Cuddalore district earlier this week.

Though Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam visited the affected areas, Mr. Palaniswami alleged that the Minister intimidated one of the affected farmers who made a demand. “The Minister, who is supposed to console the farmer, threatened him, which is condemnable,” he said.

Gusty winds had affected crops in Thoothukudi district, too, Mr. Palaniswami said.

