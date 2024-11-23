 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Palaniswami decries the move to bring handloom weaving units under professional tax

Published - November 23, 2024 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday decried the move to bring handloom weaving units under the fold of professional tax.

In a statement, he referred to the reported enumeration work being carried out by officials of local bodies in different parts of the State including in areas coming under the jurisdiction of the Salem municipal corporation and the proposal to levy ₹  27 per sq ft.  A large number of the units were all modest-sized and the present number of units was only one-thirds of their original strength in view of lack of fair price for sarees produced by the weavers. 

Mr Palaniswami called upon the State government to stop the enumeration work; remove all the taxes for yarn and seek exemption from the Goods and Services Tax for clothes produced by handloom and powerloom units. 

In a post on his social media handle, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secreetary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, deplored the  sexual assault of a teenaged girl in Udhagamandalam and called for stern action against those responsible for the crime.

Published - November 23, 2024 12:43 am IST

Related Topics

textile and clothing / state politics / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.