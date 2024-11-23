Palaniswami decries the move to bring handloom weaving units under professional tax

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday decried the move to bring handloom weaving units under the fold of professional tax.

In a statement, he referred to the reported enumeration work being carried out by officials of local bodies in different parts of the State including in areas coming under the jurisdiction of the Salem municipal corporation and the proposal to levy ₹ 27 per sq ft. A large number of the units were all modest-sized and the present number of units was only one-thirds of their original strength in view of lack of fair price for sarees produced by the weavers.

Mr Palaniswami called upon the State government to stop the enumeration work; remove all the taxes for yarn and seek exemption from the Goods and Services Tax for clothes produced by handloom and powerloom units.

In a post on his social media handle, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secreetary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, deplored the sexual assault of a teenaged girl in Udhagamandalam and called for stern action against those responsible for the crime.