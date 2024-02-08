GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palaniswami criticises T.N. CM Stalin’s Spain visit

EPS reiterated his demand for a white paper over the investments received by the DMK government over the past 32 months.

February 08, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday, February 8, 2024 criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over his recent official visit to Spain and further reiterated his demand for a white paper over the investments received by the DMK government over the past 32 months.

T.N. CM Stalin says Spain visit saw agreements inked for investments worth ₹3,440 crore

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami recalled the growth of Tamil Nadu during the previous AIADMK regimes and investments were received during two editions of Global Investors Meet in 2015 and 2019 and “60% and 90%” of the agreements signed have been implemented respectively.

The former Chief Minister further contended that the forming of a high-level committee during the DMK government headed by the Minister was of “no use” and that “the files had to go to the Chief Ministers through the Ministers yet again.”

Referring to Mr. Stalin’s statement that investment proposals to the tune of ₹3,440 crore were received by Tamil Nadu during his visit to Spain, Mr. Palaniswami questioned as to why those companies were not invited to Global Investors Meet which was hosted in Chennai last month.

“People have doubts whether the Chief Minister visited Spain to receive investments or to make investments there. The Chief Minister should explain,” Mr. Palaniswami said. He also questioned why agreements for investment proposals were made in Spain for two companies which reportedly had offices in Chennai and Perundurai.

