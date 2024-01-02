ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami criticises reported move to hike charges for name transfer of property

January 02, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday slammed the reported decision to hike charges for name transfer of property

In a message on his social media handle, Mr Palaniswami said the charges would go up to ₹ 20,000. A well meaning government, for enabling people to fulfil their requirements, should keep procedures simple and charges at nominal rates. He urged the DMK government to give up the move.

In another message, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, referred to the complaint of underweight milk packs of Aavin and said there were reports of the packs being short by 70 grams. He called for a proper probe into the matter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US