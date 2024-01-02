GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palaniswami criticises reported move to hike charges for name transfer of property

January 02, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday slammed the reported decision to hike charges for name transfer of property

In a message on his social media handle, Mr Palaniswami said the charges would go up to ₹ 20,000. A well meaning government, for enabling people to fulfil their requirements, should keep procedures simple and charges at nominal rates. He urged the DMK government to give up the move.

In another message, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, referred to the complaint of underweight milk packs of Aavin and said there were reports of the packs being short by 70 grams. He called for a proper probe into the matter.

