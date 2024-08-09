Palaniswami criticises proposed amendments to Wakf Board law

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday criticised proposed amendments to the Wakf Act.

In a post on his social media handle, Mr Palaniswami said the changes contemplated amounted to snatching powers of Muslims and violating the constitutional safeguards given to the community. It would be “wrong” for the government to administer lands donated by Muslims for the welfare of the community. It was not acceptable to include non-Muslims in the composition of Boards of Directors of Wakf Boards. It was also against the concept of federalism that the power of collecting data concerning wakf properties was sought to be transferred to the Centre from the State governments, Mr Palaniswami observed, adding that the Union government should withdraw the amendments.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, pulled up the State government over reports regarding the hike in registration and renewal charges of construction projects on the portal of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority. In a statement, coordinator of the AIADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee O. Panneerselvam has expressed concern over a section of textile industries in the State planning to invest in Madhya Pradesh and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps for industrial promotion.

