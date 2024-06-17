Palaniswami criticises law and order situation

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has criticised the DMK government over the alleged attempt to murder a Revenue Divisional Officer who was cracking down on illegal sand mining in Pudukkottai district.

In a social media post, Mr. Palaniswami criticised the DMK government over its alleged inaction in preventing the incident or arresting those responsible for it.

The former Chief Minister recalled the murder of Village Administrative Officer Y. Lourdhu Francis in Thoothukudi district in April 2023 for acting against illegal mining.

In another post, Mr. Palaniswami expressed shock over an assault on a police constable in Kancheepuram district, and urged the DMK government to take steps to restore law and order in the State.