Palaniswami criticises govt. over discovery of ingredient for alcohol in Salem central prison

August 02, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Chennai

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Wednesday deplored the DMK regime for the reports of the discovery of a basic ingredient for alcohol production on the premises of Salem central prison.

In a statement, Mr Palaniswami said the reports had shown the extent to which the State had “deteriorated.” Had there been a Chief Minister who was genuinely concerned about people, he would have ascertained the situation through Intelligence wing of the police and taken steps to curb it, he said. Apart from calling for action against those who were involved in the unlawful activity in Salem, he wanted the government to ensure that there was no recurrence in other jails of the State.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran called upon the DMK government to take stringent action on those who attacked the staff of the Tasmac.