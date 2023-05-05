ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami criticises DMK regime over reports of reduction in bus services to villages

May 05, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

The AIADMK general secretary cited reports of passengers having to wait overnight at the CMBT bus terminus for buses; he said residents were beginning to wonder if the government was planning to privatise bus services and emphasised that such a move would be against public interest

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday, May 5, criticised the DMK regime for reports over reduction in bus services to rural parts of Tamil Nadu.  

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said the present regime was seeking to stop the bus services, citing losses. Over the past 24 months, not a single bus had been purchased, he contended.  

To highlight the present state of affairs concerning the State-owned transport corporations, he referred to reports of commuters waiting overnight on April 29 at the CMBT Koyambedu bus terminus to undertake their journeys to their respective native places and reports of the Tenkasi District Collector openly telling people about losses being incurred in the running of bus services to villages.

Mr. Palaniswami observed that the people were beginning to suspect that the government was preparing for privatisation of bus services.

“Transport falls under the sector of services. If this government acts in a manner that is against the interests of the public, the AIADMK will not remain a mute spectator,” he said, urging the current regime to  take steps for the purchase of buses and to improve the frequency of bus services in urban areas for the benefit of women.  

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran also adverted to the reports regarding the plight of passengers suffering from want of bus services, and the shortage of manpower in the transport corporations. He called for urgent action on the part of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to set the situation right.

