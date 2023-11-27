HamberMenu
Palaniswami criticises DMK regime for ‘not being able to contain the spread of dengue’

He calls upon the government to hold fever camps in a big way across the State

November 27, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K. Palaniswami

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday pulled up the DMK regime for “not being able to contain the spread of dengue in the State”. 

Giving an illustration of the Madurai district, Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, said there were reports that in the areas covered by the Municipal Corporation of Madurai and on the outskirts of the city, there were 13 cases of dengue. On a single day, 67 persons,  having symptoms of viral fever, were said to have been hospitalised. Likewise,in Pudukottai, so far, 229 persons were admitted to the general hospital including 59 in the last couple of days. 

The AIADMK leader found fault with Health Minister Ma. Subramanian for holding “token fever camps for a few days” before he  became “pre-occupied with conducting marathon contests”. 

He called upon the government to hold fever camps in a big way across the State, find out the cases of dengue, flu and typhoid and provide immediate relief to the affected people.

In a separate statement, the party’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, came down heavily on the government for focussing on the “coronation” [of Chief Minister’s son and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin] instead of concentrating on problems being faced by rain-affected people.

